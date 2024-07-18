State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 32,961 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $73,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after buying an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $245.71. The company had a trading volume of 551,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,463. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day moving average is $241.06.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.88.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

