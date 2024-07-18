State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,755 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $26,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after acquiring an additional 972,531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 198.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 699,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,490,000 after purchasing an additional 465,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.32. 801,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,732. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

