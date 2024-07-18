State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $76.19 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $76,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.