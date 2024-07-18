State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $49.91 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Coinbase Global worth $49,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock traded down $12.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

