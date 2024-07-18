State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,505,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

