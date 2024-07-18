State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Jacobs Solutions worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

NYSE J traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.30. 270,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,151. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

