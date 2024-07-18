State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. 1,480,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,987. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

