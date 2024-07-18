State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 97,996 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,996 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of MetLife worth $59,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MetLife by 38.3% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 450,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,368,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

MetLife Trading Down 0.1 %

MET stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 853,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $76.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.