State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 22,637 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Aflac worth $61,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

