State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Centene worth $52,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.43. 1,656,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

