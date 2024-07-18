State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,161 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of IDEX worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.95. 186,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,823. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.97.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.57.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

