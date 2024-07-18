State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,706 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Markel Group worth $28,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,624.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,980. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,595.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,515.75.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

