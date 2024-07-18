State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 19,959 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $86,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.35. 1,356,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

