State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,126 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Teradyne worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 30.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 1,562,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,460. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

