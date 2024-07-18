Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $184.54

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.54 and last traded at $182.01, with a volume of 17238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Standex International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Standex International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

