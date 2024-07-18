STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

STAA opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

