STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $44.23 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $2,731,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,886,000 after buying an additional 1,273,408 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,948,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

