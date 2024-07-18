S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 298,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,722. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $40.00.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,234,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

