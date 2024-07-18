SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 4.8%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.05. Approximately 176,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 969,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,373,000 after acquiring an additional 492,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $114,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 1,635,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after acquiring an additional 436,830 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

