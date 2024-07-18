Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Up 0.5%

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.26). 54,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 103,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.26).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The stock has a market cap of £115.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,392.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24), for a total value of £120,000 ($155,621.84). In other Springfield Properties news, insider Innes Smith sold 65,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £62,570.88 ($81,144.96). Also, insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($155,621.84). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,178 shares of company stock valued at $30,007,088. 46.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

