SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.88

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.88 and last traded at $159.63, with a volume of 1775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.06.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $726.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

