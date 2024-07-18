SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,819,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,142,000. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,265,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.