SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 111,887 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 55,872 put options.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $413.86.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.