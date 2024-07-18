SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after buying an additional 142,657 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after buying an additional 96,012 shares during the period.

BILS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.25. 1,013,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,363. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

