Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.27. 19,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 30,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Source Energy Services
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
About Source Energy Services
Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Source Energy Services
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.