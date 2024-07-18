Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.27. 19,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 30,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.91.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

