Souders Financial Advisors Sells 85 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE BR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

