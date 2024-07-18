Souders Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 1,470,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,951. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

