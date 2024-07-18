SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $285.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

