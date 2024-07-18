Snap-on’s (SNA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Stock Down 1.1 %

Snap-on stock opened at $275.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.70. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.