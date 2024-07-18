Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Trading Up 4.2%

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.47. 18,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 145,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDHC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $565,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,321,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

