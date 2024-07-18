Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,948 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $101,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.54. 395,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,007. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

