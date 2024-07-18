Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Sinclair stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 37.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

