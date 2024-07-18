SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 3.3 %
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.80 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 33.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8432032 earnings per share for the current year.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.