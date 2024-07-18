SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 3.3 %

TSE SIL opened at C$13.44 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$5.54 and a one year high of C$14.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.07.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$85.80 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 33.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8432032 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.