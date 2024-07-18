Short Interest in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Decreases By 6.5%

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.14. 157,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.98. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

