Short Interest in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Grows By 14.2%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $134,879,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 273,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

NYSE:FNA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 713,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,864. The stock has a market cap of $705.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paragon 28

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.