Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Grows By 8.2%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 19,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.58. 13,795,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,591. The company has a market capitalization of $376.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

