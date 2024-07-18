Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Grows By 11.6%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Izotropic Stock Up 34.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IZOZF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Izotropic has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.22.
Izotropic Company Profile
