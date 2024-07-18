Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Expands By 8.5%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of GMRE stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 282,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 76,267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 97,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 114.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 553,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

