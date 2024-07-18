Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Drops By 6.3%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 212,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 176.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 760,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,408,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.