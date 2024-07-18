Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Decreases By 7.5%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 114,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at $476,160.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its stake in FTC Solar by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 150,407 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in FTC Solar by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 90,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,015. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

