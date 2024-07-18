Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rises By 7.5%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,284 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DouYu International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 143,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,246. The firm has a market cap of $524.91 million, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter.

DouYu International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $9.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

