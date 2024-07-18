Short Interest in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rises By 14.7%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $120.91. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

