Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Rises By 8.1%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 12,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Centene by 60.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Centene by 535.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,961 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

