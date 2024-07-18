Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Drops By 6.2%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 727,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Celanese by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 17.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

