Short Interest in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Drops By 9.8%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 180,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,603 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc grew its position in Cambium Networks by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of CMBM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,195. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 56.10% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The company had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

