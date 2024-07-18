Short Interest in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Rises By 9.6%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

