Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Drops By 5.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $932.06 on Thursday. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,006.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $935.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

