Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Grows By 14.8%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

AON Trading Up 0.9 %

AON stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,609. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.15. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

