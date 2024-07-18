Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rises By 8.5%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 422,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the first quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

ALRS stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.96 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.