Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Drops By 5.4%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 88.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,188,000 after purchasing an additional 389,424 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 332,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. On average, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

